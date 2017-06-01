General view of Camp Nou

Barcelona

Ernesto Valverde wants "even better" Barcelona

Ernesto Valverde head coach of Athletic Bilbao during the first leg of UEFA Champions League qualifying play-offs round match between SSC Napoli and Athletic Club on August 19, 2014
© Getty Images
Ernesto Valverde vows to make Barcelona "even better" after speaking of the "privilege" at being handed the managerial position at Camp Nou.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 20:22 UK

Ernesto Valverde has vowed to make Barcelona "even better" after speaking to the media for the first time since being confirmed as the Spanish outfit's new head coach.

Valverde left his position with Athletic Bilbao last month to take charge of Barcelona, and the 53-year-old has said that it was "a privilege" to be given the chance to take control of the Catalan giants.

"The truth is that it's a privilege and also lucky for me that the club thought of me and offered me this position," he told Barca TV. "I'm facing this new stage of my career with great enthusiasm and as a major challenge, with the intention of trying to make Barca even better than they are.

"Compared to my spell at Barca as a player? I see this stage in a completely different light. Back then, I was younger. Now I'm more aware of what it means to take this step. I'd like things to be as we all want them to be, I want the fans to enjoy themselves and watch a team that serve our style of play and, above all, them.

"I'd love for the fans to continue enjoying themselves because they've enjoyed watching a lot of the players and coaches that have been here in the past century.

"My idea is the same: to continue in that line and, if we can, go a step further and do even better because football is about that, winning, making the fans happy, that they identify with their team and can be very proud of the players, and that's what we want. I hope we can achieve it."

Former forward Valverde, who had been in charge of Bilbao since 2013, represented Barcelona as a player between 1988 and 1990, scoring eight times in 22 league appearances.

Andres Iniesta of Barcelona and Spain happily poses for photographs at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015 at the Kongresshaus on January 11, 2016
Read Next:
Iniesta to make "honest decision" on future
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ernesto Valverde, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Ernesto Valverde head coach of Athletic Bilbao during the first leg of UEFA Champions League qualifying play-offs round match between SSC Napoli and Athletic Club on August 19, 2014
Ernesto Valverde wants "even better" Barcelona
 Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Ernesto Valverde: "A joy to coach Lionel Messi"
 Andres Iniesta of Barcelona and Spain happily poses for photographs at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015 at the Kongresshaus on January 11, 2016
Ernesto Valverde: 'Andres Iniesta very important for Barcelona'
Ronaldo plays down Messi 'rivalry'Wenger deal to lead to Bellerin stay?Chelsea unconcerned with Azpilicueta interest?Iniesta to make "honest decision" on futureHerrera to reject interest from Barcelona?
Barca confirm Valverde as new managerChiellini: 'We must learn from mistakes'Suarez thanks departing Luis EnriqueTer Stegen agrees new Barcelona dealAlcacer: 'My future is up to Barcelona'
> Barcelona Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CReal Madrid382963106416593
2Barcelona382864116377990
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
10EibarEibar38159145651554
11Malaga381210164955-646
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
> Full Version
 