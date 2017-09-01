Luis Suarez reveals that he did not suffer a fresh injury in Uruguay's goalless draw with Argentina, but was instead forced off the field due to cramp.

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has insisted that he is "fine" after limping off the field on his return from injury in Uruguay's meeting with Argentina.

The 30-year-old was given permission by his club side to feature in the crucial World Cup qualifier in the early hours of Friday morning, which finished in a goalless draw.

Suarez surprisingly started the game after returning a fortnight ahead of schedule, lasting 83 minutes before being taken off after going to ground clutching his leg.

However, the former Liverpool ace took to Instagram shortly after the match to allay fears of a fresh injury being sustained, revealing that he was simply suffering from cramp.

Un punto importante para seguir sumando y seguir soñando con el Mundial 💪💪💪!! Estoy bien, fue solo un calambre en el gemelo. Vamos Uruguay 🇺🇾 A post shared by Luis Suarez (@luissuarez9) on Aug 31, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

"An important point to continue to add and keep dreaming about the World Cup," he posted. "I'm fine, it was just cramp in my calf. Come on Uruguay."

Suarez was initially expected to be out of action for between four and five weeks as a result of the injury picked up against Real Madrid on August 16.