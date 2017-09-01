Uruguay are handed a major boost ahead of their meeting with Argentina as Barcelona have given Luis Suarez the green light to feature after recovering from injury.

The 30-year-old has missed the opening fortnight of the Catalan giants' league campaign due to a knee injury picked up in the second leg of their Supercopa de Espana defeat to Real Madrid.

Suarez was initially expected to miss around a month of action, but after making a quicker-than-expected recovery he has been given permission to play against both Argentina and Paraguay.

"Luis Suarez has been given the all-clear on Thursday as he completes his recovery from the injury to his right knee," a Barcelona statement read. "The club's medical services and the Uruguayan Football Association worked together to help the striker get match-fit again."

Suarez could come up against Barca teammates Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano, with Uruguay currently one point adrift of an automatic qualification berth for Russia 2018.