World Cup
Sep 1, 2017 at 12am UK at ​Estadio Centenario
Uruguay
vs.
Argentina
 

Barcelona clear Luis Suarez to play for Uruguay after injury return

Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
© SilverHub
Uruguay are handed a major boost ahead of their meeting with Argentina as Barcelona have given Luis Suarez the green light to feature after recovering from injury.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 21:16 UK

Luis Suarez has been given the green light by club side Barcelona to feature in Uruguay's crucial World Cup qualifier against Argentina in the early hours of Friday morning.

The 30-year-old has missed the opening fortnight of the Catalan giants' league campaign due to a knee injury picked up in the second leg of their Supercopa de Espana defeat to Real Madrid.

Suarez was initially expected to miss around a month of action, but after making a quicker-than-expected recovery he has been given permission to play against both Argentina and Paraguay.

"Luis Suarez has been given the all-clear on Thursday as he completes his recovery from the injury to his right knee," a Barcelona statement read. "The club's medical services and the Uruguayan Football Association worked together to help the striker get match-fit again."

Suarez could come up against Barca teammates Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano, with Uruguay currently one point adrift of an automatic qualification berth for Russia 2018.

