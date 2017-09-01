Neymar: 'Philippe Coutinho lives in great sadness'

Philippe Coutinho reacts after Manchester City win the League Cup on February 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Neymar says that Philippe Coutinho is living in "very great sadness" amid reports that Barcelona are struggling to convince Liverpool to sell.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:

Neymar has claimed that his Brazil teammate Philippe Coutinho is living in "very great sadness" amid Liverpool's unwillingness to sell the playmaker to Barcelona.

The 25-year-old has reportedly been the subject of three bids, one of which amounted to £114m, from the Catalan giants, but all have been rejected by the Reds.

The Merseyside outfit have reiterated numerous times that they will not allow Coutinho to leave the club this summer, but the transfer window in Spain does not close until this evening.

Reports have claimed that Barcelona are preparing a final bid of around £138m for the 25-year-old, who submitted a transfer request last month.

Coutinho has missed all of Liverpool's five matches this season with a back injury, but he managed to play and score in the final quarter of an hour of Brazil's 2-0 win over Ecuador.

"I'm very happy that he scored a goal because at this moment he lives a very great sadness," the Liverpool Echo quotes Neymar as saying.

"He helped us to the victory. He's a great player and did very well when he came on. We were calm and patient. It was a different game to the ones we had before as they sat deep. This team is looking increasingly better at everything and we will grow more."

Coutinho signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool in January.

Philippe Coutinho readjusts during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Read Next:
Coutinho scores in Brazil outing
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Neymar, Philippe Coutinho, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Barcelona 'in one last bid' for Philippe Coutinho
 Philippe Coutinho reacts after Manchester City win the League Cup on February 28, 2016
Neymar: 'Philippe Coutinho lives in great sadness'
 Philippe Coutinho readjusts during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Philippe Coutinho scores for Brazil after missing five Liverpool games with injury
Palace seal Sakho from LiverpoolLiverpool youngster Hart joins BlackburnThomas Lemar coy over futureLiverpool send Ryan Kent out on loanPalace 'still interested in Mangala'
Jordan Williams leaves Liverpool on loanRamsey "sad" to see Ox leave ArsenalSouthampton 'rule out Van Dijk sale'Thomas Lemar 'rejects Arsenal move'Liverpool, Palace 'agree £26m Sakho fee'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Barcelona News
Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Barcelona 'in one last bid' for Philippe Coutinho
 Philippe Coutinho reacts after Manchester City win the League Cup on February 28, 2016
Neymar: 'Philippe Coutinho lives in great sadness'
 Philippe Coutinho readjusts during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Philippe Coutinho scores for Brazil after missing five Liverpool games with injury
Report: Andre Gomes staying at BarcelonaBarca clear Suarez to play for UruguayBarca's Douglas joins Benfica on loanJuventus 'make late Bellerin enquiry'Tottenham 'in talks with Andre Gomes'
Mahrez looking to seal Barcelona move?Everton make move for Thomas Vermaelen?Tite: 'Coutinho affected by transfer talk'Spurs, West Ham 'in Andre Gomes battle'Liverpool 'agree £148m Coutinho deal'
> Barcelona Homepage
More Brazil News
Philippe Coutinho reacts after Manchester City win the League Cup on February 28, 2016
Neymar: 'Philippe Coutinho lives in great sadness'
 Philippe Coutinho readjusts during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Philippe Coutinho scores for Brazil after missing five Liverpool games with injury
 Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Tite: 'Philippe Coutinho affected by talk over Liverpool future'
Coutinho in "perfect condition" to playPele congratulates Neymar on PSG moveNeymar hoping to see Lima join BarcelonaMaradona hits back at "idiot" Dani AlvesCosta 'unlikely to return to Brazil'
Jesus: 'No surgery needed on eye injury'Result: Tite's Brazil too good for AustraliaLive Commentary: Australia 0-4 Brazil - as it happenedGabriel Jesus: 'Otamendi not to blame'Gabriel Jesus suffers broken eye socket
> Brazil Homepage



Tables
 