Alex Ferguson sympathises with Liverpool over Philippe Coutinho transfer saga

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
© SilverHub
Sir Alex Ferguson believes that Barcelona-linked playmaker Philippe Coutinho should stick with Liverpool as they 'made him the player he is today'.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 14:38 UK

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has claimed that Liverpool have every right to feel 'disappointed' with Philippe Coutinho's recent behaviour.

The Brazilian playmaker has yet to feature for the Reds this season amid ongoing links with a move to Barcelona due to a 'stress-related' back injury.

Coutinho is also thought to have handed in a transfer request after seeing the first of Barca's three bids rejected earlier this month, but legendary United boss Ferguson believes that the 25-year-old is wrong to force an Anfield exit, while also insisting that the transfer window should close a few weeks earlier to avoid a similar situation in the future.

"I think strong management is crucial in this situation," he said at the UEFA Elite Coaches Forum. "Part of your job as a coach also is to educate your players' character so they have a responsibility to what they're doing. Obviously, in some cases, that is changing a bit.

"It's disappointing because I'm sure that, in the case of Liverpool, they did a very good job in making Coutinho the player he is today. So, it's a bit disappointing but you have to deal with it and the transfer window doesn't help in that situation.

"If it closed in July, Coutinho would have continued playing and it would have been gone. The matter would have been over. The recommendation we look at is to close the window before the season starts, so everyone knows which players they've got and aren't waiting to see what the first results are going to be."

Coutinho, who has 42 goals in 182 appearances for Liverpool, last featured for the club in their 3-0 pre-season win over Hertha Berlin on July 29.

The Chelsea squad celebrate with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Read Next:
Matic expecting six-team title race
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Alex Ferguson, Philippe Coutinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Alexis Sanchez hides his face in shame during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Alexis Sanchez 'offered to Manchester United'
 Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Alex Ferguson sympathises with Liverpool over Philippe Coutinho transfer saga
 Willian celebrates scoring the Blues' first during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Manchester United 'make last-ditch Willian bid'
Smalling to remain at Manchester United?United 'make £50m offer for Asensio'Wolves 'in talks for United youngster'Mahrez released to 'complete transfer'Lindelof: 'Man Utd start has been tough'
Jones, Trippier miss England trainingKeane: 'Giggs would be worth £2bn today'Matic expecting six-team title raceLuke Shaw 'in line for new Man Utd deal'Aurier 'would still prefer Man Utd move'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Liverpool News
Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Liverpool 'agree £148m Philippe Coutinho deal with Barcelona'
 Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'rejects Chelsea for Liverpool'
 Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates following the team's Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Jordan Henderson pleased with Naby Keita signing
Divock Origi joins Wolfsburg on loanFergie sympathises with Reds over CoutinhoOx opens up on "tough" Arsenal decisionJuve chief: 'Can still being monitored'Van Dijk 'leaves Saints training ground'
Klopp reveals Oxlade-Chamberlain admirationLiverpool complete Oxlade-Chamberlain dealTite: 'Coutinho affected by transfer talk'Liverpool 'persist with £74m Lemar deal'Wolfsburg 'favourites for Origi'
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
 