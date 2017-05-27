May 27, 2017 at 8.30pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
vs.
AlavesAlaves

Vicente Calderon to host Copa del Rey final between Barcelona, Alaves

General view of Vicente Calderon Stadium pitch and grandstands prior to start of the La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Real Betis Balompie on October 27, 2013
© Getty Images
The 2017 Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Alaves will be played at the Vicente Calderon - the final match to ever be staged at Atletico Madrid's home.
Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 at 19:30 UK

The final match to ever be staged at Atletico Madrid's Vicente Calderon home will be the 2017 Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Alaves, it has been officially confirmed.

Much confusion surrounded which venue would host the showpiece clash, as San Mames - the home of Athletic Bilbao - was ruled out of the running at the weekend due to a concert taking place there on the same day.

The Bernabeu will also be undergoing building work, according to Real Madrid officials, so the Vicente Calderon has now been given the green light to stage the showdown between Barca and Alaves on May 26.

Both teams were keen on a neutral venue, meaning the Camp Nou was never seriously considered, with the Estadio de La Cartuja and the Benito Villamarin overlooked in favour of Atletico's home.

Atleti will move to the recently-named Wanda Metropolitano, boasting a capacity of 70,000, in time for the 2017-18 season.

A general view of Athletic Bilbao's new San Mames Stadium on September 16, 2013
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid20154154183649
2Barcelona22146261184348
3Sevilla22144444281646
4Atletico MadridAtletico22126439182142
5Real Sociedad2213273631541
6Villarreal2299429151436
7Athletic Bilbao2210572826235
8EibarEibar219573229332
9Espanyol228863029132
10Celta Vigo219393336-330
11Las PalmasLas Palmas227783133-228
12AlavesAlaves226972128-727
13Real Betis216692131-1024
14Malaga225892936-723
15Valencia2155112940-1120
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2147102634-819
17Leganes2246121537-2218
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2244142443-1916
19Granada2127121744-2713
20Osasuna2217142449-2510
> Full Version