The 2017 Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Alaves will be played at the Vicente Calderon - the final match to ever be staged at Atletico Madrid's home.

The final match to ever be staged at Atletico Madrid's Vicente Calderon home will be the 2017 Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Alaves, it has been officially confirmed.

Much confusion surrounded which venue would host the showpiece clash, as San Mames - the home of Athletic Bilbao - was ruled out of the running at the weekend due to a concert taking place there on the same day.

The Bernabeu will also be undergoing building work, according to Real Madrid officials, so the Vicente Calderon has now been given the green light to stage the showdown between Barca and Alaves on May 26.

Both teams were keen on a neutral venue, meaning the Camp Nou was never seriously considered, with the Estadio de La Cartuja and the Benito Villamarin overlooked in favour of Atletico's home.

Atleti will move to the recently-named Wanda Metropolitano, boasting a capacity of 70,000, in time for the 2017-18 season.