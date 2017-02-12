San Mames unable to host Copa del Rey final

A general view of Athletic Bilbao's new San Mames Stadium on September 16, 2013
© Getty Images
The owners of Athletic Bilbao's San Mames rule out the possibility of hosting the final of the Copa del Rey between Barcelona and Alaves.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

The owners of Athletic Bilbao's San Mames have ruled out the possibility of the stadium hosting the final of the Copa del Rey between Barcelona and Alaves on May 27.

Last week, Alaves owner Josean Querejeta revealed that he wanted the showpiece final to be held at San Mames ahead of the expected venue - Atletico Madrid's Vicente Calderon.

However, San Mames Barria - the company that owns the stadium - have revealed that American rock band Guns and Roses will be using the stadium on May 30 and therefore the request has been denied.

"Unfortunately, we will not be able to meet the demands expressed by Deportivo Alaves for San Mames to host the Copa del Rey final on 27 May," read a statement from San Mames Barria.

"This circumstance [Guns and Roses] makes it absolutely impossible for San Mames to host a football match on the date of the Copa final.

"If this need did not have to be met, San Mames Barria would have enthusiastically analysed the request of Deportivo Alaves. We congratulate Alaves for their brilliant run in the Copa and wish them the greatest success in the final."

All-seater stadium San Mames holds just over 53,000 spectators.

A general view of Athletic Bilbao's new San Mames Stadium on September 16, 2013
