Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal has reportedly attracted interest from Italy with Roma ready to make a move in the summer.

Since leaving Malaga for North London in 2013, Monreal has proven to be a big hit at the Emirates Stadium with 168 appearances being made in all competitions.

However, like each of his teammates, the 31-year-old has not always produced his best performances this season and it appears that the Serie A giants are ready to make the Gunners an offer.

According to Transfermarketweb.com, Roma have already made an enquiry in regards to the Spaniard's possible availability at the end of the campaign.

Monreal remains first choice at Arsenal and holds a contract until 2019 but with a major reshuffle expected at the club, it is unclear whether Arsene Wenger would consider the full-back not for sale.

He has started 30 of Arsenal's 33 fixtures in the Premier League this season.