Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has urged Hector Bellerin to rest this summer rather than taking part in the Under-21 European Championships with Spain.

The 22-year-old is expected to be named in Albert Celades's squad for the tournament despite having made three senior international appearances, limiting his rest period before the start of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign.

However, despite preferring to see the full-back take time off to recuperate following a testing season for the Gunners, Wenger fully expects him to represent his country.

"It's not ideal after a long season. He should have a rest and prepare for next season. The Spanish players love to play for their country and I think he will go as he loves to play for Spain," he told reporters.

Bellerin has made 25 Premier League appearances for Arsenal so far this season.