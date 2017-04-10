Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin goes for a run along the beach to recover from a "difficult night" against Crystal Palace.

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has attempted to recover from his team's damaging defeat to Crystal Palace by going for a run along the beach.

The Spaniard and his teammates were subjected to, "You're not fit to wear the shirt" chants by Arsenal supporters towards the end of Monday night's shock 3-0 loss to Palace at Selhurst Park.

The verbal abuse from travelling fans continued after the match, with groups gathering around the team bus, hurling insults at the players and manager Arsene Wenger.

The result has hampered the Gunners' chances of claiming a Champions League spot as they reside sixth in the Premier League table, seven points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City with eight games left to play.

It seems as though Bellerin tried to take his mind off the recent result by taking to the seafront. He tweeted: "Morning run to recover from a difficult night."

Morning run to recover from a difficult night. pic.twitter.com/FSQ0IODgzi — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) April 11, 2017

Arsenal have lost three of their last five league games.