Apr 10, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
3-0
Arsenal
Townsend (18'), Cabaye (63'), Milivojevic (68' pen.)
FT(HT: 1-0)

Mustafi (22')

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin tries to recover from "difficult night" with beach run

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin goes for a run along the beach to recover from a "difficult night" against Crystal Palace.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 14:26 UK

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has attempted to recover from his team's damaging defeat to Crystal Palace by going for a run along the beach.

The Spaniard and his teammates were subjected to, "You're not fit to wear the shirt" chants by Arsenal supporters towards the end of Monday night's shock 3-0 loss to Palace at Selhurst Park.

The verbal abuse from travelling fans continued after the match, with groups gathering around the team bus, hurling insults at the players and manager Arsene Wenger.

The result has hampered the Gunners' chances of claiming a Champions League spot as they reside sixth in the Premier League table, seven points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City with eight games left to play.

It seems as though Bellerin tried to take his mind off the recent result by taking to the seafront. He tweeted: "Morning run to recover from a difficult night."

Arsenal have lost three of their last five league games.

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil pictured together on November 27, 2016
Read Next:
Carragher slams 'cowardly' Arsenal players
>
View our homepages for Hector Bellerin, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Athletic's head coach Ernesto Valverde gestures during the UEFA Europa League Group L football match between Partizan and Athletic Bilbao at the FK Partizan Stadium on October 22, 2015
Arsenal make contact with Athletic Bilbao boss Ernesto Valverde?
 Arsene Wenger during the FA Cup game between Hull City and Arsenal on March 8, 2016
Live Commentary: Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal - as it happened
 Arsene Wenger gestures during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on February 28, 2016
Arsenal fans surround team bus to shout abuse at players and Arsene Wenger
Flamini: 'I hope Arsenal return to form'Bellerin tries to recover from "difficult night"Wenger: 'Inconvenient to discuss future'Carragher slams 'cowardly' Arsenal playersWalcott apologises to Arsenal fans
Wenger: 'We lost too many key duels'Alexis Sanchez close to Man City switch?Result: Crystal Palace crush Arsenal's top-four hopesTeam News: Palace, Arsenal both unchangedWenger: 'Oxlade-Chamberlain must stay'
> Arsenal Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
 