Apr 10, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
3-0
Arsenal
Townsend (18'), Cabaye (63'), Milivojevic (68' pen.)
FT(HT: 1-0)

Mustafi (22')

Arsenal fans surround team bus to shout abuse at players and Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger gestures during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on February 28, 2016
Arsenal fans gather around the team bus to hurl abuse at the players and manager Arsene Wenger following defeat to Crystal Palace.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 10:08 UK
WARNING! This article contains strong language and/or content that some readers may prefer to avoid.

Arsenal supporters vented their fury once again as they surrounded the team bus and hurled abuse at the players and manager Arsene Wenger following defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday night.

Videos have been circling around social media, showing groups of fans directing expletives towards the coach and also to individual players as they boarded.

Arsenal supporters have had to endure a difficult season, and as a result of the club failing to launch a serious title bid and getting humiliated by Bayern Munich in the Champions League, many fans want Wenger to leave when his contract expires in the summer.

So far, the Frenchman has not given any indication as to whether he is staying or ending his 20-year spell in charge, while the futures of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez also remain uncertain.

In terms of results, the Gunners seemed to be back on track when they earned a 3-0 win over West Ham United last week, but they fell to a 3-0 loss against Palace last night.

Footage has shown fans gathering around the Arsenal team bus outside the stadium to make sure that their views were heard.

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil pictured together on November 27, 2016
