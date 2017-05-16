Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that he is no concerned by the number of empty seats at the Emirates in Tuesday's match against Sunderland.

The official attendance figure was 59,510, but that was based on the number of tickets sold for the match, which ended in a 2-0 victory for the Gunners.

It is believed that the actual attendance was around 20,000, but Wenger has claimed that the sparse crowd was down to the timing of the match and the opponents.

"It's Tuesday night against Sunderland. Everybody expects us to win and I didn't count the number of people who were in the seats," Sky Sports News quotes Wenger as saying.

"We have to focus on our job and not look at how many people are in the stands. When you're a football player, you ideally want to be playing in a packed stadium, but we are quite spoiled with that at Arsenal.

"Overall, it's a Tuesday night and people may think Sunderland is an easy game and that's why there were less people."

A large number of fans have been frustrated with this season after the team limped out of the Champions League and failed to launch a serious Premier League title bid.

Arsenal could end the campaign with silverware, though, as they are in the FA Cup final, but they need to beat Everton on the final day of the season and Liverpool to lose to Middlesbrough in order to seal a top-four place.