May 16, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
2-0
Sunderland
Sanchez (72', 81')
Bellerin (22'), Monreal (54'), Ozil (55'), Mustafi (92')
FT(HT: 0-0)

O'Shea (56'), Cattermole (74')

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger not worried about empty seats at Emirates

Arsene Wenger reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that he is no concerned by the number of empty seats at the Emirates in Tuesday's match against Sunderland.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 09:12 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed that he has no concerns about the amount of empty seats at the Emirates during Tuesday night's match against Sunderland.

The official attendance figure was 59,510, but that was based on the number of tickets sold for the match, which ended in a 2-0 victory for the Gunners.

It is believed that the actual attendance was around 20,000, but Wenger has claimed that the sparse crowd was down to the timing of the match and the opponents.

"It's Tuesday night against Sunderland. Everybody expects us to win and I didn't count the number of people who were in the seats," Sky Sports News quotes Wenger as saying.

"We have to focus on our job and not look at how many people are in the stands. When you're a football player, you ideally want to be playing in a packed stadium, but we are quite spoiled with that at Arsenal.

"Overall, it's a Tuesday night and people may think Sunderland is an easy game and that's why there were less people."

A large number of fans have been frustrated with this season after the team limped out of the Champions League and failed to launch a serious Premier League title bid.

Arsenal could end the campaign with silverware, though, as they are in the FA Cup final, but they need to beat Everton on the final day of the season and Liverpool to lose to Middlesbrough in order to seal a top-four place.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Wenger not giving up on top-four spot
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton36129154147-645
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
 