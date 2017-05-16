May 16, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
2-0
Sunderland
Sanchez (72', 81')
Bellerin (22'), Monreal (54'), Ozil (55'), Mustafi (92')
FT(HT: 0-0)

O'Shea (56'), Cattermole (74')

Team News: Alexis Sanchez passed fit for Sunderland clash

Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring against Southampton in the Premier League on May 10, 2017
© SilverHub
Alexis Sanchez starts Arsenal's Premier League clash with Sunderland after shaking off a knock picked up in the 4-1 win at Stoke City.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 19:21 UK

Alexis Sanchez will start Arsenal's Premier League game at home to Sunderland after shaking off a knock picked up in the 4-1 victory at Stoke City.

The Gunners, who have lost only one of their last 16 games, are still without midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring).

Laurent Koscielny misses out with a reoccurrence of a calf problem, with Kieran Gibbs starting in his place.

Meanwhile, already-relegated Sunderland are without Jason Denayer (thigh) and striker Victor Anichebe (hamstring).

The Mackems, still searching for a first Premier League victory at Arsenal, are also missing the services of George Honeyman, who has failed to shake off a back injury.

Arsenal: Cech, Holding, Mustafi, Monreal, Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Gibbs, Ozil, Sanchez, Giroud
Subs: Ospina, Gabriel, Walcott, Iwobi, Welbeck, Coquelin, Elneny

Sunderland: Pickford, Jones, Kone, O'Shea, Manquillo, Larsson, Ndong, Borini, Defoe, Oviedo
Subs: Mannone, Rodwell, Lescott, Love, Gibson, Januzaj, Gooch

Follow all the action from the Emirates Stadium with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Sunderland manager David Moyes during the Premier League match against Bournemouth on April 29, 2017
Your Comments
