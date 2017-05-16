Alexis Sanchez starts Arsenal's Premier League clash with Sunderland after shaking off a knock picked up in the 4-1 win at Stoke City.

The Gunners, who have lost only one of their last 16 games, are still without midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring).

Laurent Koscielny misses out with a reoccurrence of a calf problem, with Kieran Gibbs starting in his place.

Meanwhile, already-relegated Sunderland are without Jason Denayer (thigh) and striker Victor Anichebe (hamstring).

The Mackems, still searching for a first Premier League victory at Arsenal, are also missing the services of George Honeyman, who has failed to shake off a back injury.

Arsenal: Cech, Holding, Mustafi, Monreal, Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Gibbs, Ozil, Sanchez, Giroud

Subs: Ospina, Gabriel, Walcott, Iwobi, Welbeck, Coquelin, Elneny

Sunderland: Pickford, Jones, Kone, O'Shea, Manquillo, Larsson, Ndong, Borini, Defoe, Oviedo

Subs: Mannone, Rodwell, Lescott, Love, Gibson, Januzaj, Gooch

