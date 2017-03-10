Patrick Vieira: 'Arsenal players letting Arsene Wenger down'

Patrick Vieira of Arsenal scores a simple tap in during the Barclays Premiership match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at Highbury on February 14, 2005
Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira says that the club's players must "take responsibility" for their struggles as Arsene Wenger continues to come under fire.
Last Updated: Friday, March 10, 2017 at 15:03 UK

Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira has claimed that the English club's players must "take responsibility" for their struggles this season.

Vieira, who is currently the manager of MLS outfit New York City FC, played under Arsene Wenger between 1996 and 2005, lifting three Premier League titles and four FA Cups with the Gunners.

Wenger continues to take the brunt of the criticism for Arsenal's struggles this season, but the former France international has backed his countryman to 'fight for his job'.

"He is going through a really difficult period but at the same time I know Arsene and he is not the kind of person who will throw the towel in and walk out of this situation," Vieira told Omnisport.

"He will fight for it because he is proud and he will give everything like he has been doing for the football club. It is true that people are doubting his capability to manage the team... but I think you have to look at the players and in some situations the players have been letting Arsene down a lot because coaches have responsibility but players have responsibility as well.

"You can work the whole week in how you want to play but when [the] players [are] on the field they are the ones who have to fight and if you don't do it then it is a problem. So we can talk about Arsene, we can talk about other things but I think it is important for players to take responsibility and look at themselves in the mirror."

Wenger took charge of Arsenal in 1996 and has led the Gunners to three Premier League titles, although the last of those came in 2004. The 67-year-old's current deal will expire at the end of the season.

Manager of Manchester City U21 Patrick Vieira and Manager of Chelsea FC U21 Dermot Drummy look on during the Barclays U21 Premier League match on May 1, 2014
Vieira to replace Moyes at Sunderland?
