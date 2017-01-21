Patrick Vieira to replace David Moyes at Sunderland?

Manager of Manchester City U21 Patrick Vieira and Manager of Chelsea FC U21 Dermot Drummy look on during the Barclays U21 Premier League match on May 1, 2014
© Getty Images
Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira has reportedly been earmarked as a potential replacement for David Moyes at Sunderland.
Last Updated: Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 22:58 UK

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira is reportedly in the frame to take over from David Moyes at Premier League strugglers Sunderland.

The Black Cats are currently three points from safety at the bottom of the Premier League, having tasted defeat in 15 of their 22 games this season to date.

According to The Sun, the club have an "emergency list" of managerial targets should Moyes either quit or be sacked, with Vieira their top-choice candidate.

The 40-year-old is currently managing New York City in the MLS but is believed to have a desire to manage in the English top flight and could be tempted by "an attractive start" in the North East.

During his playing career, Vieira won three Premier League titles and four FA Cup trophies with the Gunners, as well as three Serie A titles with Inter Milan.

Should David Moyes be given more time at Sunderland?

Yes
No
Yes
0.0%
No
0.0%
Frank Lampard of Manchester City warms up ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on January 31, 2015
Your Comments
Santi Cazorla of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on August 9, 2015
 Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka celebrates after his side's opening goal during the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on November 6, 2016
 Bournemouth midfielder Jack Wilshere in action during his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016
Chris Brunt of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea at the Hawthorns on August 23, 2015
 Sunderland midfielder Adnan Januzaj in action during his side's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light on August 21, 2016
 Sunderland manager David Moyes looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on November 5, 2016
Manager of Manchester City U21 Patrick Vieira and Manager of Chelsea FC U21 Dermot Drummy look on during the Barclays U21 Premier League match on May 1, 2014
 Juventus' midfielder Andrea Pirlo celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final football match Juventus vs Olympique Lyonnais, on April 10, 2014
 Juventus' midfielder Andrea Pirlo celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final football match Juventus vs Olympique Lyonnais, on April 10, 2014
