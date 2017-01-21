Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira has reportedly been earmarked as a potential replacement for David Moyes at Sunderland.

The Black Cats are currently three points from safety at the bottom of the Premier League, having tasted defeat in 15 of their 22 games this season to date.

According to The Sun, the club have an "emergency list" of managerial targets should Moyes either quit or be sacked, with Vieira their top-choice candidate.

The 40-year-old is currently managing New York City in the MLS but is believed to have a desire to manage in the English top flight and could be tempted by "an attractive start" in the North East.

During his playing career, Vieira won three Premier League titles and four FA Cup trophies with the Gunners, as well as three Serie A titles with Inter Milan.