West Bromwich Albion head coach Tony Pulis has heaped praise on Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, who continues to come under pressure at the Emirates Stadium.

After successive 5-1 defeats to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, a number of Arsenal fans have called for a change in the dugout with Wenger's contract due to expire at the end of the season.

The long-serving Frenchman has insisted that he is yet to make a decision regarding his future but Pulis has backed the achievements of his counterpart, who has won over 57% of his matches at the club over a 1,160-game period.

The 59-year-old told reporters: "He's been in charge of a great football club and produced great sides.

"They have a stadium and training ground which are second to none in the Premier League, all within a budget that has kept Arsenal in the black. He's done remarkable things on the pitch and off the pitch."

West Brom only sit 10 points behind Arsenal in the Premier League table, although the Baggies have played a game more than the North Londoners.