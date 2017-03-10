General view of the Emirates

Paul Merson 'feels sorry' for Arsene Wenger

Former Arsenal attacker Paul Merson says that he 'feels sorry' for Arsene Wenger and accuses the club's players of "letting the manager down".
Former Arsenal attacker Paul Merson has said that he 'feels sorry' for Arsene Wenger and has accused the club's players of "letting the manager down".

Wenger, who continues to come under pressure from his club's own supporters, has claimed that he will make a decision on his future once the 2016-17 campaign has finished.

As it stands, the Frenchman will be out of contract this summer, although it is understood that the Gunners have already placed a fresh two-year contract on the table.

Merson has publicly criticised Wenger on a number of occasions this season, but the 48-year-old has insisted that the Arsenal players must take their share of the responsibility for the team's struggles.

"I am one of his biggest critics when it is not going well but I feel sorry for him. These players have got to have a real good look at themselves. The players at the moment for me are letting the manager down, letting the club down, and letting themselves down to be honest," Merson told Sky Sports News.

"I was watching the other night (against Bayern Munich) and they were still playing like it was a basketball game against one of the top teams in the world of football - it made the manager look worse."

Arsenal, who will host Lincoln City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup this weekend, have lost five of their last six games in all competitions.

