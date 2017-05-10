Arsenal director of football operations Dick Law says that manager Arsene Wenger has "strong backing" from the board and the fans.

Arsenal director of football operations Dick Law has insisted that the club's board, as well as the supporters, fully back manager Arsene Wenger.

The Frenchman, who is in his 22nd year in charge of the Gunners, will come to the end of his current contract this summer.

It is not yet known whether he will pen a new deal, but the debate has divided fans, with some staying loyal and others keen for Wenger to walk away.

While speaking at a sports conference hosted by the Brazilian FA, Law discussed Wenger's position at the Premier League club.

"He has strong backing from the board, strong support from the fans," the London Evening Standard quotes Law as saying.

"Now, it is fundamental to think, the biggest critic is him with himself. He wants to win. He suffers when we do not win, but right now, I think the results will tell."

Law is expected to vacate his role at the end of the season, with the Gunners thought to be making changes to how the club is run, but Wenger rubbished the idea of introducing a director of football.