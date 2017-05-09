Gilberto Silva believes that Arsene Wenger has earned the right to decide when his Arsenal career is over, amid growing calls for him to leave from the club's fanbase.

The Frenchman has yet to officially confirm whether he will remain in North London beyond the expiration of his current deal this summer, delaying a decision until the end of the campaign.

A section of the fanbase has called on Wenger to leave after another disappointing campaign, albeit one that could end on a relative high with success in the FA Cup, with the Gunners currently down in sixth place in the Premier League.

Gilberto, who was a part of Arsenal's famous 'Invincibles' side of 2003-04, admits that it is "sad" to see Wenger treated badly by some and is adamant that he deserves to bow out on his own terms.

"I hope the best can happen, for him and for the club," he told Omnisport. "It's sad to see how some people have been treating him, like throwing him out of the club, after more than 20 years that he has been working for the club and for English soccer.

"It would be nice, from the moment that he decides to leave, that it is a common decision between the club and him. And that it can be made in a way that he really deserves."

Gilberto won the Premier League and two FA Cups during his six years at Arsenal, as well as reaching the 2006 Champions League final.