Arsenal

Cohen Bramall: 'Training with Arsenal left me gobsmacked'

A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Hednesford Town youngster Cohen Bramall admits that his experience of training with the Arsenal first-team squad left him feeling "absolutely gobsmacked".
Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 20:44 UK

Hednesford Town youngster Cohen Bramall has revealed that training with the Arsenal first team left him feeling "gobsmacked".

The 20-year-old left-back is reportedly on the verge of leaving the Northern Premier League side for the Gunners in a deal worth £40,000.

"I drove in there and I was absolutely gobsmacked," Bramall told Sky Sports News. "It was like a dream, it was so weird.

"I was training with the first team on the Thursday and the Friday and my eyes just lit up straight away but I had to do my job.

"I trained to the best of my ability; I tried to use my speed a lot, overlapping from left-back and just wanted to get my body out there."

Crystal Palace and Sheffield Wednesday have also both reportedly watched Bramall.

A general view inside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 14, 2015
Arsenal's Francis Coquelin sits injured on September 24, 2016
Arsenal's Francis Coquelin out for three to four weeks with hamstring injury
 Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez grimaces during the Premier League defeat to West Bromwich Albion on November 21, 2015
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger: 'Alexis Sanchez meltdown is normal'
