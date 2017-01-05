Hednesford Town youngster Cohen Bramall admits that his experience of training with the Arsenal first-team squad left him feeling "absolutely gobsmacked".

The 20-year-old left-back is reportedly on the verge of leaving the Northern Premier League side for the Gunners in a deal worth £40,000.

"I drove in there and I was absolutely gobsmacked," Bramall told Sky Sports News. "It was like a dream, it was so weird.

"I was training with the first team on the Thursday and the Friday and my eyes just lit up straight away but I had to do my job.

"I trained to the best of my ability; I tried to use my speed a lot, overlapping from left-back and just wanted to get my body out there."

Crystal Palace and Sheffield Wednesday have also both reportedly watched Bramall.