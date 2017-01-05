Mesut Ozil to be assessed after spending 'two weeks in bed' with illness

Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that Mesut Ozil will be assessed today after the German spent the past fortnight in bed with illness.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed that the club doctor will check Mesut Ozil's health today following a bout of illness.

The German World Cup winner has missed Premier League games against Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

In Thursday's press conference, Wenger revealed that Ozil is unlikely to feature in Saturday's FA Cup match against Preston North End as the 28-year-old has been cooped up in bed for the last fortnight.

"Mesut Ozil is coming in today and will be assessed by the doctor," Wenger told reporters. "He has been in bed for two weeks.

"I cannot imagine we will involve him on Saturday. It's a flu he has had - a throat infection. I don't know exactly."

Meanwhile, Wenger has played down concerns over Alexis Sanchez following the attacker's tantrum after Tuesday's 3-3 draw with Bournemouth.

Arsenal's Francis Coquelin sits injured on September 24, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
