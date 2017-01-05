Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that Mesut Ozil will be assessed today after the German spent the past fortnight in bed with illness.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed that the club doctor will check Mesut Ozil's health today following a bout of illness.

The German World Cup winner has missed Premier League games against Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

In Thursday's press conference, Wenger revealed that Ozil is unlikely to feature in Saturday's FA Cup match against Preston North End as the 28-year-old has been cooped up in bed for the last fortnight.

"Mesut Ozil is coming in today and will be assessed by the doctor," Wenger told reporters. "He has been in bed for two weeks.

"I cannot imagine we will involve him on Saturday. It's a flu he has had - a throat infection. I don't know exactly."

Meanwhile, Wenger has played down concerns over Alexis Sanchez following the attacker's tantrum after Tuesday's 3-3 draw with Bournemouth.