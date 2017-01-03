Jan 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
3-3
Arsenal
Daniels (17'), Wilson (21' pen.), Fraser (58')
Cook (44'), Boruc (86'), Arter (97')
Francis (82')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Sanchez (70'), Perez (75'), Giroud (92')
Bellerin (32'), Ramsey (45'), Mustafi (80')

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger: 'Alexis Sanchez meltdown is normal'

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez grimaces during the Premier League defeat to West Bromwich Albion on November 21, 2015
© Getty Images
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that Alexis Sanchez's meltdown following the team's 3-3 draw with Bournemouth is a "normal" reaction.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 10:06 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has played down concerns over Alexis Sanchez's future following the forward's tantrum during Tuesday night's draw with Bournemouth.

Numerous reports in the British media have claimed that the Chile international's angry reaction to the Gunners' 3-3 draw at the Vitality Stadium has convinced some Arsenal players that their teammate has decided to leave.

The 28-year-old, who is yet to sign a new contract following months of negotiations, threw his gloves to the floor in frustration after the Gunners had to come from 3-0 down to claw back a point.

The reports claim that Sanchez's anger continued in the dressing room as he allegedly refused to speak to his teammates, but Wenger has insisted that his star player is simply showing passion.

"What is surprising? We want to win the games, if you don't you're not happy - that is normal," Wenger told reporters in Thursday's press conference.

"Without passion you do not come back when you are at 70 mins and 3-0 down. It is exceptional and you need a special response. We are all frustrated. Of course [Sanchez] is fine."

The former Barcelona star, who has scored 15 goals in all competitions so far this season, has less than 18 months left on his current contract at the Emirates.

Arsenal's Francis Coquelin sits injured on September 24, 2016
Read Next:
Wenger sweating over Coquelin injury
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Alexis Sanchez, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez grimaces during the Premier League defeat to West Bromwich Albion on November 21, 2015
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger: 'Alexis Sanchez meltdown is normal'
 Arsenal's Francis Coquelin sits injured on September 24, 2016
Arsenal's Francis Coquelin out for three to four weeks with hamstring injury
 Adam Smith and Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Arsenal on February 7, 2016
Live Commentary: Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal - as it happened
Ozil to be assessed following two-week illnessRangers 'determined to land Arsenal midfielder'Wenger sweating over Coquelin injuryArsene Wenger: 'We refused to lose'Ramsey: 'Title challenge will be difficult'
Arsenal close to signing non-league defender?Giroud "disappointed" by Arsenal drawResult: Arsenal rescue dramatic point at BournemouthCoquelin substituted with hamstring issueReport: Arsenal approach Juve's Pjanic
> Arsenal Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version