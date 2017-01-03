Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that Alexis Sanchez's meltdown following the team's 3-3 draw with Bournemouth is a "normal" reaction.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has played down concerns over Alexis Sanchez's future following the forward's tantrum during Tuesday night's draw with Bournemouth.

Numerous reports in the British media have claimed that the Chile international's angry reaction to the Gunners' 3-3 draw at the Vitality Stadium has convinced some Arsenal players that their teammate has decided to leave.

The 28-year-old, who is yet to sign a new contract following months of negotiations, threw his gloves to the floor in frustration after the Gunners had to come from 3-0 down to claw back a point.

The reports claim that Sanchez's anger continued in the dressing room as he allegedly refused to speak to his teammates, but Wenger has insisted that his star player is simply showing passion.

"What is surprising? We want to win the games, if you don't you're not happy - that is normal," Wenger told reporters in Thursday's press conference.

"Without passion you do not come back when you are at 70 mins and 3-0 down. It is exceptional and you need a special response. We are all frustrated. Of course [Sanchez] is fine."

The former Barcelona star, who has scored 15 goals in all competitions so far this season, has less than 18 months left on his current contract at the Emirates.