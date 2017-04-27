Hector Bellerin believes that Arsenal's three-game winning run has given his side a renewed confidence heading into the final month of the season.

Hector Bellerin has called on his Arsenal teammates to maintain their winning run of form when they head to White Hart Lane for a North London derby showdown with Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

The Gunners have enjoyed an upturn in fortunes in the past week or so by edging past Middlesbrough and Leicester City in the Premier League, while also reaching the final of the FA Cup with victory over Manchester City.

Bellerin was delighted to see his side build some further momentum with the 1-0 win over Leicester City on Wednesday night, insisting that there is now a renewed confidence in the Arsenal dressing room

"There was good energy and good spirit and we've just got to keep it going into the weekend now," he told reporters. "It's really important to get to those games with a good spirit and good mood in the dressing room and after these two last results, the team is in a great one and we've just got to keep it going.

"It was really important for us to get the win. The spirits were really high after the weekend, so we knew that we had to keep it up. Leicester is always tough. They're a team that defend really well, so it's always very hard to crack them.

"We had to wait until the last 10 minutes to do it but I think the team deserved the win. We had the most of the game."

Arsenal have now lost just one of their last five games in the top flight and find themselves four points outside the top four.