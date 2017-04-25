Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin makes himself available for the Spain U21s this summer, despite Arsene Wenger's concerns.

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has claimed that he is keen to feature for the Spain Under-21s in the European Championships this summer, despite Arsene Wenger being against it.

The Gunners boss has previously expressed concerns about Bellerin playing during the summer due to the length of time it took for him to get back to his best form after an ankle injury.

However, the man himself wants to take part in Poland if called up by coach Albert Celades.

"I really want to play," Bellerin told IBTimes. "Representing Spain is very important. If Celades gives me the chance I'll be there.

"Those are opinions of the managers. I have to keep working. The truth is that I had a difficult injury but I think that I am at 100% now and I'll try to prove it when I get the chance."

Bellerin has made 26 appearances in the Premier League this season.