Arsene Wenger quiet on rumours linking Marc Overmars to director of football role

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger remains quiet on reports claiming that Marc Overmars is being considered for the director of football role.
By , Staff Reporter
Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 at 10:25 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has played down reports that Marc Overmars is a frontrunner for the new director of football role at the Emirates.

It is believed that the Dutchman, who spent three years of his playing career at Arsenal, is being considered for the position.

The North London outfit are planning a structural change for next season, with a director of football overseeing transfers rather than Wenger himself.

Overmars already has experience in this role having held the same position at Ajax for the past five years.

When asked about the rumours in Friday's press conference, Wenger told reporters: "I like Marc Overmars. He's director of football at Ajax. I'm sure there's plenty of candidates to take care of Arsenal Football Club.

"It is always difficult. We spend a lot of time in our society focusing on things that are superficial."

Meanwhile, the Gunners are preparing to take on Middlesbrough on Easter Monday in the hope of bouncing back from this week's 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Arsene Wenger reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
