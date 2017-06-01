Argentina confirm Jorge Sampaoli as their new head coach, with the 57-year-old leaving Sevilla to take control of the international team.

The 57-year-old, whose first taste of international football came with Chile, revealed last month that he had been approached to take charge of Argentina following one season at Sevilla.

Speculation linking Sampaoli with the position has been present since Edgardo Bauza left his role with Argentina in April, and the deal has now been confirmed by the Argentine Football Association.

The experienced manager's first game in charge of the South American nation will be against bitter rivals Brazil in a friendly on June 9.

Sampaoli, who led Sevilla to a fourth-place finish in La Liga during the 2016-17 campaign, will take control of an international team that are currently fifth in their qualification group for the 2018 World Cup.