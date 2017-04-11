Crowd generic

Argentina

Argentine sack head coach Edgardo Bauza after an eight-month reign

Argentina head coach Edgardo Bauza is sacked just eight months after being appointed as Gerardo Martino's successor.
AFA president Claudio Tapia has announced that Edgardo Bauza is no longer the head coach of the Argentina national team.

The 59-year-old spent just eight months in charge, overseeing only eight World Cup qualifiers before being given his marching orders.

In that time, Gerardo Martino's successor guided the nation to just three victories, and they also suffered defeats to Paraguay, Brazil and Bolivia.

Tapia told reporters: "We've made a verbal agreement. We've informed Edgardo Bauza that he is no longer the coach of the national team."

As it stands, Argentina are fifth in their World Cup qualifying group, and even though they are 11 points adrift of leaders Brazil, they sit just two adrift of Colombia.

