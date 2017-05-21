Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli reveals that Sunday's La Liga clash with Osasuna is likely to be his last in charge of the club following an approach from Argentina.

The 57-year-old took over at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan last summer and has already guaranteed the club's place in the Champions League next term having secured a fourth-place finish in La Liga with a game to spare.

However, Sampaoli is not expecting to be there to oversee next season's European campaign after admitting that he is close to taking over the Argentina post.

"No one will get me to miss Sevilla's last game - I earned this position and I want to enjoy the moment. There will be a party and I would never forgive myself for missing it. Our goal was to exceed 70 points (Sevilla have 69) and we are looking forward to trying to do that," he told the club's official website.

"My contract with the club contains clauses which allow me to leave. There is a clear desire from my country to have me as coach and I have had a dream of taking that chance since I was very young. It was an opportunity I rejected while I was in pre-season with Sevilla, but it has kept smouldering.

"I feel I would only leave for the benefit of my career and despite not being able to keep on managing in one of the best leagues, taking over my national team is something I could not refuse now. But the decision will be made by the president, there is a contract to respect and nothing has been resolved yet."

Sampaoli has previous experience in international football having steered Chile to the 2015 Copa America title, beating Argentina in the final.