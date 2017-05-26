Argentina, Sevilla reach Jorge Sampaoli agreement

Head coach Jorge Sampaoli of Chile reacts after his team's first goal during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group B match between Spain and Chile at Maracana on June 18, 2014
Jorge Sampaoli will leave Sevilla and replace Edgardo Bauza as Argentina manager early next month after an agreement was reached between the two sides.
Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 at 21:01 UK

Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli is free to leave the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan and join Argentina if his £1.3m release clause is paid in full.

The 57-year-old revealed last week that he had been approached to take over his national side and was interested in taking up the offer.

Sampaoli, under contract with Sevilla until 2018, will replace sacked boss Edgardo Bauza next month after an agreement was reached between the two sides, but the Spanish club want a compensation fee to cut short his deal.

A statement from Sevilla read: "Sevilla and the Argentina Football Association (AFA) have reached a preliminary agreement for coach Jorge Sampaoli to separate from the Nervion club in order to become the Argentina national team coach.

"That initial agreement is pending on the drafting and presentation of the necessary documents that must be signed by the parties on Thursday, June 1."

Sampaoli, a 2015 Copa America winner with Chile, guided Sevilla to fourth place in La Liga during his only campaign at the helm.

Your Comments
