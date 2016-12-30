Gary Anderson and Peter Wright will meet in the World Championship semi-finals after both players came through thrilling last-eight clashes on Friday.

Gary Anderson has recorded a 5-3 victory over Dave Chisnall in a World Championship quarter-finals which featured 33 180s.

Both players played their part in a match which will go down as an Alexandra Palace classic, with Chisnall hitting back from 2-0 down to level the contest at three sets apiece.

However, he squandered four darts to win the seventh set and Anderson took full advantage to claim a 5-3 triumph, with Anderson averaging 105.9 in comparison to Chisnall's 104.63.

In the first quarter-final, Peter Wright got the better of James Wade in another encounter which saw plenty of high scoring and big finishes.

Wright missed chances to win two of the early sets, with Wade hitting a 155 checkout to claim the third with Wright waiting on eight, but the third seed hit back in the next with a 130 finish.

It gave the 2014 finalist the momentum and despite Wade firing in 12 maximums, he was able to come through by a 5-3 scoreline to set up a meeting with Anderson on New Year's Day.