Phil Taylor: 'I must play better'

Phil Taylor admits that he must play better if he is to win a 17th world title after a "scrappy" win over Kevin Painter.

Phil Taylor has described his 4-0 triumph over Kevin Painter in the second round of the World Championship as "winning ugly".

The 16-time world champion averaged just 92.73 in a match where Painter missed opportunities to make it a closer contest but despite the victory, Taylor has acknowledged that he was pleased to progress through to the last 16.

The 56-year-old told PDC.TV: "I won four-nil but it was winning ugly. I'll move on and get ready for the next round and I know I will have to play better but I got the win.

"It's a scrappy win but I'll be practising tomorrow to make sure I improve."

Taylor will face Kim Huybrechts for a place in the quarter-finals at the Alexandra Palace.