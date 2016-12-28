Phil Taylor: 'I must play better'

Phil Taylor of England celebrates winning his first round match against Jyhan Artut of Germany on Day Two of the William Hill PDC World Darts Championships at Alexandra Palace on December 19, 2014
Phil Taylor admits that he must play better if he is to win a 17th world title after a "scrappy" win over Kevin Painter.
Last Updated: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 16:27 UK

Phil Taylor has described his 4-0 triumph over Kevin Painter in the second round of the World Championship as "winning ugly".

The 16-time world champion averaged just 92.73 in a match where Painter missed opportunities to make it a closer contest but despite the victory, Taylor has acknowledged that he was pleased to progress through to the last 16.

The 56-year-old told PDC.TV: "I won four-nil but it was winning ugly. I'll move on and get ready for the next round and I know I will have to play better but I got the win.

"It's a scrappy win but I'll be practising tomorrow to make sure I improve."

Taylor will face Kim Huybrechts for a place in the quarter-finals at the Alexandra Palace.

