Michael van Gerwen says that he is showing that he can play well under pressure after defeating Darren Webster 4-1 in the World Championship third round.
Michael van Gerwen has said that he has been happy with his performances during his run to the World Championship quarter-finals.

The world number one has been tested by both Cristo Reyes and Darren Webster, but the Dutchman feels that he is showing that he can produce his best darts at the right moments.

The 27-year-old is quoted by PDC.TV: "I feel good. I struggled at times and Darren played really well but I know I can play under pressure and I showed I can do anything at the right time.

"I'm the winning man and that is what matters. The only thing that counts for me is winning this tournament and I'm now one step closer."

Van Gerwen will face Daryl Gurney in the last eight of the tournament at the Alexandra Palace on Friday night.

