Raymond van Barneveld "proud" of win over Adrian Lewis

Raymond van Barneveld of the Netherlands celebrates winning a set during his quarter final match against Stephen Bunting on January 2, 2015
Raymond van Barneveld says that he is "proud" of his 4-3 victory over Adrian Lewis in the third round of the World Championship.
Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 11:49 UK

Raymond van Barneveld has admitted that he had to "keep digging" in order to edge out Adrian Lewis in the third round of the World Championship.

The five-time world champion claimed the final two sets to run out a 4-3 winner over last year's finalist, and the Dutchman has acknowledged that he is full of confidence ahead of his last-eight clash with either Phil Taylor or Kim Huybrechts.

The 49-year-old is quoted by PDC.TV: "I had to keep digging. I kept fighting and I'm proud of myself. It's all about belief and I'm so happy.

"I can't wait for the next match against Phil or Kim. I can't wait for the crowd, for myself and for everyone."

Defending champion Gary Anderson also booked his place in the quarter-finals on Wednesday night as he beat Benito van de Pas by a 4-2 scoreline.

Phil Taylor of England celebrates winning his first round match against Jyhan Artut of Germany on Day Two of the William Hill PDC World Darts Championships at Alexandra Palace on December 19, 2014
