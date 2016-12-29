Raymond van Barneveld has admitted that he had to "keep digging" in order to edge out Adrian Lewis in the third round of the World Championship.
The five-time world champion claimed the final two sets to run out a 4-3 winner over last year's finalist, and the Dutchman has acknowledged that he is full of confidence ahead of his last-eight clash with either Phil Taylor or Kim Huybrechts.
The 49-year-old is quoted by PDC.TV: "I had to keep digging. I kept fighting and I'm proud of myself. It's all about belief and I'm so happy.
"I can't wait for the next match against Phil or Kim. I can't wait for the crowd, for myself and for everyone."
Defending champion Gary Anderson also booked his place in the quarter-finals on Wednesday night as he beat Benito van de Pas by a 4-2 scoreline.