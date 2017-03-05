Result: England survive mid-innings wobble to beat West Indies

Joe Root strikes a pose during an England training session on February 11, 2016
© Getty Images
England survive a mid-innings wobble to beat West Indies by four wickets in the second one-day international and win the series with a match to spare.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 21:35 UK

England have beaten West Indies by four wickets in the second one-day international and win the series with a match to spare.

The tourists, chasing 226 to win in Antigua, endured a mid-innings wobble, losing four wickets for just 16 runs to slip from 108-2 to 124-6.

Liam Plunkett took 3-32 as the hosts, despite 50 from Jason Mohammed, were bowled out for 225 in 47.5 overs.

Jason Roy (52) put England on top but home spinners Ashley Nurse (3-34) and Devendra Bishoo (2-43) hit back.

However, Joe Root (90) and Chris Woakes (68) put on an unbeaten 102 to see the tourists over the finish line with 10 balls left.

The result sees England take an unassailable 2-0 series lead into Thursday's final ODI in Barbados.

Big Ben Stokes in action during the final ODI between South Africa and England on February 14, 2016
Read Next:
Stokes: 'I still want to get in people's faces'
>
View our homepages for Liam Plunkett, Jason Mohammed, Jason Roy, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Cricket
Your Comments
More West Indies News
Joe Root strikes a pose during an England training session on February 11, 2016
Result: England survive mid-innings wobble to beat West Indies
 England captain Eoin Morgan bats during the 1st ODI Royal London One-Day match between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston on June 9, 2015
Result: England beat West Indies by 45 runs
 Tom Curran of Surrey celebrates taking the wicket of Luke Wright of Sussex during the Natwest T20 Blast match between Surrey and Sussex Sharks at The Kia Oval on June 13, 2014
England call Tom Curran into ODI squad for tour of West Indies
Alex Hales to join up with England squadResult: Morgan leads way in England warm-up winEngland unchanged for West Indies seriesResult: Pakistan thrash West Indies in first T20Phil Simmons sacked by West Indies
Result: India bowl West Indies out for 108 to win seriesAshwin, Saha rescue India against West IndiesResult: Chase ton leads West Indies to draw against IndiaIndia declare, lead by 304 runsResult: Australia win Tri-Nation series
> West Indies Homepage
More England News
Joe Root strikes a pose during an England training session on February 11, 2016
Result: England survive mid-innings wobble to beat West Indies
 England captain Eoin Morgan bats during the 1st ODI Royal London One-Day match between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston on June 9, 2015
Result: England beat West Indies by 45 runs
 Eoin Morgan at an England press conference on March 22, 2016
Eoin Morgan: 'Aggressive batting style key to England improvement'
Stokes: 'I still want to get in people's faces'England call Tom Curran into ODI squadAlex Hales to join up with England squadResult: Morgan leads way in England warm-up winEx-England batsman Richardson dies, 85
Root relishing "fiery" Stokes partnershipRoot: 'I will be an instinctive leader'Joe Root: 'I'm ready for England captaincy'Stokes: 'We want fans to love Test cricket again'Willey to miss ODI series against West Indies
> England Homepage



Cricket on LockerDome
 