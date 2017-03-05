England survive a mid-innings wobble to beat West Indies by four wickets in the second one-day international and win the series with a match to spare.

The tourists, chasing 226 to win in Antigua, endured a mid-innings wobble, losing four wickets for just 16 runs to slip from 108-2 to 124-6.

Liam Plunkett took 3-32 as the hosts, despite 50 from Jason Mohammed, were bowled out for 225 in 47.5 overs.

Jason Roy (52) put England on top but home spinners Ashley Nurse (3-34) and Devendra Bishoo (2-43) hit back.

However, Joe Root (90) and Chris Woakes (68) put on an unbeaten 102 to see the tourists over the finish line with 10 balls left.

The result sees England take an unassailable 2-0 series lead into Thursday's final ODI in Barbados.