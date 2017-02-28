England have added Surrey bowler Tom Curran into their squad for the ODI tour of the West Indies.
The 21-year-old had been with the England Lions in Sri Lanka before receiving his first senior international call-up as cover for Jake Ball.
Ball is set for a scan on his injured knee ahead of Friday's first ODI having picked up the problem during yesterday's warm-up victory over the President's XI.
"It's all pretty surreal right now. But I'm giddy, I can't wait to get out there," Curran told reporters.
The 21-year-old Curran took 76 wickets in the 2015 County Championship season to help Surrey to the Division Two title.