England call 21-year-old bowler Tom Curran into their squad for the ODI tour of the West Indies as cover for the injured Jake Ball.

England have added Surrey bowler Tom Curran into their squad for the ODI tour of the West Indies.

The 21-year-old had been with the England Lions in Sri Lanka before receiving his first senior international call-up as cover for Jake Ball.

Ball is set for a scan on his injured knee ahead of Friday's first ODI having picked up the problem during yesterday's warm-up victory over the President's XI.

"It's all pretty surreal right now. But I'm giddy, I can't wait to get out there," Curran told reporters.

The 21-year-old Curran took 76 wickets in the 2015 County Championship season to help Surrey to the Division Two title.