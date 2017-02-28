England call Tom Curran into ODI squad for tour of West Indies

Tom Curran of Surrey celebrates taking the wicket of Luke Wright of Sussex during the Natwest T20 Blast match between Surrey and Sussex Sharks at The Kia Oval on June 13, 2014
England call 21-year-old bowler Tom Curran into their squad for the ODI tour of the West Indies as cover for the injured Jake Ball.
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 15:48 UK

England have added Surrey bowler Tom Curran into their squad for the ODI tour of the West Indies.

The 21-year-old had been with the England Lions in Sri Lanka before receiving his first senior international call-up as cover for Jake Ball.

Ball is set for a scan on his injured knee ahead of Friday's first ODI having picked up the problem during yesterday's warm-up victory over the President's XI.

"It's all pretty surreal right now. But I'm giddy, I can't wait to get out there," Curran told reporters.

The 21-year-old Curran took 76 wickets in the 2015 County Championship season to help Surrey to the Division Two title.

