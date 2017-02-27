Alex Hales to join up with England squad

Alex Hales in action during the second T20 between South Africa and England on February 20, 2016
England opening batsman Alex Hales will join up with the squad to continue his rehabilitation from a broken hand on their tour of the West Indies.
Opening batsman Alex Hales will join up with the England squad on their tour of the West Indies having recovered from a broken hand.

The 28-year-old sustained the injury during last month's tour of India and was ruled out of selection for the original squad heading to Antigua for three one-day internationals.

Hales will not be officially added to the squad yet, but he will join up with the team on Tuesday and continue his rehabilitation on tour.

"Alex Hales arrives tomorrow evening local time. He will continue his rehab with us until such time the medical and coaching teams deem he is fit enough to join the squad officially," read a statement from the ECB.


The first ODI between the two sides will take place on Friday.

England unchanged for West Indies series
Result: Eoin Morgan leads way in England warm-up win
Ex-England batsman Peter Richardson dies, aged 85
Joe Root relishing "fiery" Ben Stokes partnership
Result: Eoin Morgan leads way in England warm-up win
England unchanged for ODI series against West Indies
Result: Pakistan thrash West Indies in first T20
