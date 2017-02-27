Alex Hales to join up with England squad

England opening batsman Alex Hales will join up with the squad to continue his rehabilitation from a broken hand on their tour of the West Indies.

The 28-year-old sustained the injury during last month's tour of India and was ruled out of selection for the original squad heading to Antigua for three one-day internationals.

Hales will not be officially added to the squad yet, but he will join up with the team on Tuesday and continue his rehabilitation on tour.

"Alex Hales arrives tomorrow evening local time. He will continue his rehab with us until such time the medical and coaching teams deem he is fit enough to join the squad officially," read a statement from the ECB.

Antigua tomorrow. Can't wait to get back amongst it! 🏏 — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) February 27, 2017

The first ODI between the two sides will take place on Friday.