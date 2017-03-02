England cricket team header

England's Ben Stokes: 'I still want to get in people's faces, but I've grown up'

England all-rounder Ben Stokes believes that he has "grown", but still wants to "get into people's faces".
Thursday, March 2, 2017

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has admitted that he still wants to "get in people's faces", but feels that he has "grown up" as a player.

In 2014, the 25-year-old punched a dressing-room locker in Barbados, which ruled him out of the World Twenty20, and a year later he clashed with West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels.

Ahead of England's one-day series against the Windies, Stokes has claimed that he will not change who he is, but will "step back" from situations if he needs to.

"I'll still have that same desire and hunger and want to get into people's faces," Stokes told Test Match Special.

"I like to think I've grown. I think that's just from playing more and getting a few demerit points and a few tellings-off after games. That's what makes me the cricketer I am and I don't want to lose that. I'm probably going to have to take maybe a step back a few times."

Stokes was named vice-captain of the Test team last month and will work under new skipper Joe Root.

