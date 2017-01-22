England cricket team header

England

Eoin Morgan: 'England rewarded for persistence following ODI victory over India'

Eoin Morgan at an England press conference on March 22, 2016
England ODI skipper Eoin Morgan states that his side were finally rewarded for their persistence after picking up a win against India in their final match.
England ODI skipper Eoin Morgan has suggested that his side were finally rewarded for their persistence as they ended a testing series with India on a high following a memorable five-run victory over Virat Kohli's men at Eden Gardens.

Having already lost the three-game series, England produced an enthralling victory thanks to some standout death bowling from Chris Woakes to ensure that they avoided a whitewash, leaving skipper Morgan to praise his side's commitment following a difficult winter in the subcontinent.

"It has been hard work. A competitive series. It was tough for the bowlers," said Morgan, according to BBC Sport. "We were rewarded for our persistence and drive to get a result. We fought hard against a really good side.

"It was similar to an English wicket. You have to do it the hard way when you lose the toss. Credit to the guys up front. Jason Roy and Sam Billings did a fantastic job.

"The bowlers make the captain look good. They did a great job today. It was wicket that rewarded them for good discipline, line and length."

The two sides will now move on to play a three-game T20 series, which starts in Kanpur on Thursday.

