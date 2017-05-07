England beat Ireland by 85 runs at Lord's to seal a 2-0 series triumph, courtesy of another impressive showing from Test captain Joe Root.

Joe Root impressed with both the bat and ball to help England to a 85-run win over Ireland at Lord's, sealing a series whitewash in their two-match one-day international contest.

Two days after playing a starring role in Bristol, England Test captain Root made a run-a-ball 73 and boasted batting figures of 3-51.

The 26-year-old scored his 73 in a partnership of 140 with Eoin Morgan (76), while Jonny Bairstow also managed a rapid 72 as the hosts reached 328-6.

Paul Stirling piled on 48 for Ireland to give them hope, but Root continued his fine form when taking three opponents for 52 runs.

After Ed Joyce (16), Kevin O'Brien (15) and Gary Wilson (15) were all sent packing things began to look bleak for the tourists, with Will Porterfield's 82 not proving to be enough as they again fell short.