Result: Joe Root stars as England seal series whitewash over Ireland

Joe Root celebrates the wicket of Johnson Charles during the World Twenty20 final between England and the West Indies at Eden Gardens on April 3, 2016
© Getty Images
England beat Ireland by 85 runs at Lord's to seal a 2-0 series triumph, courtesy of another impressive showing from Test captain Joe Root.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 19:27 UK

Joe Root impressed with both the bat and ball to help England to a 85-run win over Ireland at Lord's, sealing a series whitewash in their two-match one-day international contest.

Two days after playing a starring role in Bristol, England Test captain Root made a run-a-ball 73 and boasted batting figures of 3-51.

The 26-year-old scored his 73 in a partnership of 140 with Eoin Morgan (76), while Jonny Bairstow also managed a rapid 72 as the hosts reached 328-6.

Paul Stirling piled on 48 for Ireland to give them hope, but Root continued his fine form when taking three opponents for 52 runs.

After Ed Joyce (16), Kevin O'Brien (15) and Gary Wilson (15) were all sent packing things began to look bleak for the tourists, with Will Porterfield's 82 not proving to be enough as they again fell short.

Alastair Cook at an Essex CCC photocall on April 7, 2016
Read Next:
Alastair Cook made available for Essex opener
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow, Paul Stirling, Will Porterfield, Ed Joyce, Kevin O'Brien, Gary Wilson, Cricket
Your Comments
More England News
Alex Hales in action during the second T20 between South Africa and England on February 20, 2016
Result: England thrash Ireland by seven wickets in Bristol
 Joe Root celebrates the wicket of Johnson Charles during the World Twenty20 final between England and the West Indies at Eden Gardens on April 3, 2016
Joe Root 'to be eased out of England's Twenty20 side'
 Mark Wood celebrates dismissing Michael Clarke on day two of the Fourth Test of The Ashes on August 7, 2015
Mark Wood recalled to England ODI squad for South Africa series, Champions Trophy
James Taylor joins Northamptonshire staffAlastair Cook made available for Essex openerResult: England hammer West Indies for series whitewashPietersen backs Root as England captainAlex Hales returns to England squad
Result: England survive wobble to beat West IndiesResult: England beat West Indies by 45 runsMorgan: 'Aggressive batting style is key'Stokes: 'I still want to get in people's faces'England call Tom Curran into ODI squad
> England Homepage
More Ireland News
Joe Root celebrates the wicket of Johnson Charles during the World Twenty20 final between England and the West Indies at Eden Gardens on April 3, 2016
Result: Joe Root stars as England seal series whitewash over Ireland
 Alex Hales in action during the second T20 between South Africa and England on February 20, 2016
Result: England thrash Ireland by seven wickets in Bristol
 John Bracewell, Director of Cricket of Gloucestershire, looks on during day three of the LV County Championship second division match between Gloucestershire and Yorkshire at The County Ground on May 11, 2012
Result: Ireland out of World Twenty20 after rain causes Bangladesh match to be abandoned
Robbie Henshaw doubtful for Romania gameResult: Australia beat Ireland in BelfastRain halts Australian batsmen in BelfastJoyce, Murtagh retire from T20 internationalsEngland's ODI against Ireland abandoned
Taylor excited by "fresh start"John Bracewell appointed Ireland coachPorterfield: 'ICC have shut the door on us'Simmons to leave Ireland for West IndiesReport: Simmons offered West Indies job
> Ireland Homepage



Cricket on LockerDome
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 