Alastair Cook is made available to play for Essex in their first three County Championship matches, as well as three One-Day Cup games, by the ECB.

Former England Test captain Alastair Cook is in line to face James Anderson after being made available to feature in Essex's opening three County Championship games of the season.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has also cleared the 32-year-old to play in Essex's first three One-Day Cup games of the new campaign.

Essex's opener against Lancashire, who boast England's record Test wicket-taker Anderson in their ranks, takes place on April 7.

In contrast, new England skipper Joe Root and teammate Jonny Bairstow will miss Yorkshire's first Championship games, while Worcestershire's Moeen Ali and Jake Ball of Nottinghamshire are also out of contention.

All four players are available to feature in three One-Day Cup games.