England cruise to a seven-wicket victory over Ireland in Bristol to begin their Champions Cup preparations in style.

England have kicked off their Champions Cup preparations in style by seeing off Ireland by seven wickets in their first home one-day international match of the summer.

The hosts got over the line with 30 overs left thanks largely to the batting of unbeaten pair Alex Hales (55) and Joe Root (49).

After making a positive start to the contest, Ireland faltered and lost their last eight wickets for just 45, with Adil Rashid accountable for five of those.

Andrew Balbirnie top scored for the tourists with 30 runs, while Paul Stirling (20) and Ed Joyce (23) lasted for a combined hour before being sent packing.

England started slowly in response to Ireland's 126 as Jason Roy was caught without scoring, but it was plain sailing in the end courtesy of Hales and Root, while Eoin Morgan and Jonny Bairstow also managed 10 runs apiece.

The second Test takes place at Lord's on Sunday.