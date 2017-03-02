Eoin Morgan claims that England are no longer afraid of 'thinking outside of the box' with the more aggressive approach adopted following their World Cup exit.

England one-day international captain Eoin Morgan has claimed that his side must keep up their "aggressive brand of cricket" if they are to continue improving.

A group-stage exit from the 2015 Cricket World Cup in Australia, with one game still left to play, led to a switch to a more high-tempo approach.

Morgan is feeling confident ahead of England's latest challenge this week, a three-match ODI series against West Indies in Antigua, which he believes will provide further evidence of their new-found batting style.

"One of the strengths we've shown over the last two years is playing this aggressive brand of cricket, especially with the bat," he told Sky Sports News. "You have to give guys more of a chance and you have to back up your decision making and your aggressive nature with confidence in selecting and giving guys the chance to go about their business.

"We identified that we were behind with the bat and we needed to be a bit more expansive and ambitious about the way went about setting or chasing totals, and everyone has bought into that. We've selected a side and a squad capable of going out and performing above their best. They're not afraid to take things on, and everybody's mindset from there on in has been the exact same.

"We haven't been afraid to think outside the box and try new and shoot the lights out and get 400 at different stages. That's been very pleasing as a group and as a captain. The bowling has been a little more challenging. With identifying where we were at as a batting unit, I'd probably say that international bowling in 50-over cricket has become more difficult since then.

"Everyone is trying to catch up with the progression of the 2015 World Cup, and the average totals being a lot higher than everywhere else and the fielding restrictions being tougher. It has been challenging. But again we are looking at different ways of trying to break it down. We haven't yet found one particular formula but are still looking."

Alex Hales and Jake Ball will miss out due to a hand and knee injury respectively, meaning that either Sam Billings or Jonny Bairstow will open the batting for England.