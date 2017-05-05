England Test captain Joe Root is to be overlooked for Twenty20 selection until after the summer to reduce his workload, according to a report.

Root, who became the second-youngest Test captain in world cricket when replacing Alastair Cook in February, is in line for a hectic year as he balances next month's Champions Trophy with 14 Tests.

It is claimed by the Daily Mail that the ECB will manage the playing time of those appearing in all three formats of the game, with Root expected to drop out of the 20-over team until the autumn.

The same report suggests that the 26-year-old will be given every chance to get to grips with the Test captaincy, while also giving others the opportunity to impress in an attempt to spruce up England's T20 top order.

England could also leave out Alex Hales from their Twenty20 side, as he looks to focus on the 50-over format.