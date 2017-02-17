New England captain Joe Root says that he will be an "instinctive" leader and vows to make his side "tough" to beat.

The 26-year-old was named as the national side's new skipper last week after Alastair Cook announced his decision to relinquish the role.

"I'm extremely proud and privileged to get the opportunity to lead this group of players," Root told Sky Sports News. "It was a no-brainer that I was always going to say yes to the job and I am now just really looking forward to all the challenges that lie ahead.

"I like to think I'll be quite instinctive as a leader. I want our team to be tough, and always be looking to win. I want us to be an enjoyable side to watch. You see the way that the one-day side has lifted over the last year or so - the way the guys have gone about playing their cricket - that's something I want to bring to the Test arena as well.

"We've done some very special things as a Test team over the last five years or so, and Cooky has been a fantastic leader, but I think with the group of players we've got now, it's a great opportunity to take the team to the next level.

"Cooky sent me a lovely message when he found out I was going to take on the role. I'm really looking forward to working with him - he's still going to play a massive part of our team moving forward."

Root's first match at the helm will come against South Africa at Lord's on July 6.