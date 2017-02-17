England cricket team header

England

Joe Root: 'I will be an instinctive leader'

Joe Root celebrates his century on day two of the third Test between South Africa and England on January 15, 2016
© Getty Images
New England captain Joe Root says that he will be an "instinctive" leader and vows to make his side "tough" to beat.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 17, 2017 at 12:46 UK

New England captain Joe Root has said that he will be "quite instinctive as a leader" and has vowed to make his side more "tough" to beat.

The 26-year-old was named as the national side's new skipper last week after Alastair Cook announced his decision to relinquish the role.

"I'm extremely proud and privileged to get the opportunity to lead this group of players," Root told Sky Sports News. "It was a no-brainer that I was always going to say yes to the job and I am now just really looking forward to all the challenges that lie ahead.

"I like to think I'll be quite instinctive as a leader. I want our team to be tough, and always be looking to win. I want us to be an enjoyable side to watch. You see the way that the one-day side has lifted over the last year or so - the way the guys have gone about playing their cricket - that's something I want to bring to the Test arena as well.

"We've done some very special things as a Test team over the last five years or so, and Cooky has been a fantastic leader, but I think with the group of players we've got now, it's a great opportunity to take the team to the next level.

"Cooky sent me a lovely message when he found out I was going to take on the role. I'm really looking forward to working with him - he's still going to play a massive part of our team moving forward."

Root's first match at the helm will come against South Africa at Lord's on July 6.

Ben Stokes mounts Joe Root after taking the wicket of Shaun Marsh on day two of the Fourth Test of The Ashes on August 7, 2015
Read Next:
Stokes: 'We want fans to love Test cricket again'
>
View our homepages for Joe Root, Alastair Cook, Cricket
Your Comments
More England News
Ben Stokes mounts Joe Root after taking the wicket of Shaun Marsh on day two of the Fourth Test of The Ashes on August 7, 2015
Joe Root relishing "fiery" Ben Stokes partnership
 Joe Root celebrates his century on day two of the third Test between South Africa and England on January 15, 2016
Joe Root: 'I will be an instinctive leader'
 Joe Root in action on day three of the second Test between South Africa and England on January 4, 2016
Joe Root: 'I'm more than ready for England captaincy'
Stokes: 'We want fans to love Test cricket again'Willey to miss ODI series against West IndiesVaughan: 'Root ready-made for captaincy'Joe Root named as new England Test captainBroad: 'Root right man for England captaincy'
Strauss speaks to trio over England captaincy?Anderson: 'Root obvious candidate for captain'Cook: "Right time" to step down as captainBotham: 'Cook could beat Tendulkar record'Strauss: 'Cook was drained as captain'
> England Homepage