England all-rounder David Willey is ruled out of the upcoming one-day international series against West Indies after having shoulder surgery.

England all-rounder David Willey will play no part in the upcoming one-day international series against the West Indies after having shoulder surgery.

The 26-year-old suffered a partial tear of a tendon while bowling in the third ODI against India in January.

As a result of the operation, which he underwent on Friday, Willey has been removed from the 14-man squad and replaced with Steven Finn.

Trevor Bayliss's team, who will be led by captain Eoin Morgan, will travel to the Caribbean next Wednesday ahead of the first ODI scheduled for March 3 in Antigua.

Willey is expected to be sidelined until April.