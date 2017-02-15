England cricket team header

England's Ben Stokes wants fans to "fall in love" with Test cricket again

Ben Stokes mounts Joe Root after taking the wicket of Shaun Marsh on day two of the Fourth Test of The Ashes on August 7, 2015
Ben Stokes is hopeful that England will make people "fall in love" with Test cricket again now that Joe Root is captain.
England all-rounder Ben Stokes has claimed that he and new captain Joe Root want to make people "fall in love" with Test cricket again.

The national side have had a shakeup, with 26-year-old Root succeeding Alastair Cook, who stepped down earlier this month after a record 59 Tests as captain.

Over the last few years England have been branded too conservative in their style of play in Test cricket, but Stokes is hopeful that under Root's leadership, fans will be excited again.

"We need people to fall in love with it again," Sky Sports News quotes Stokes as saying. "We need to win but we want to perform in a manner that makes people want to come and watch us.

"Every team goes through transition but I hope we can be influential in taking the team forward. Cooky started us on that path, Rooty was part of that as vice-captain and now we can carry that on. We have the same direction of where we want to take the team."

Root will have time to put his plans in place as England do not play a Test match until July.

Joe Root celebrates his century on day two of the third Test between South Africa and England on January 15, 2016
