Alastair Cook steps down as England's Test cricket captain with immediate effect.

Alastair Cook has stepped down as England's Test cricket captain with immediate effect.

The 32-year-old led his country in a record 59 tests, but admitted to having 'questions' over his role following the 4-0 Test Series defeat against India in December 2016.

In a statement, Cook said: "It's been a huge honour to be England captain and to lead the Test team over the past five years. Stepping down has been an incredibly hard decision but I know this is the correct decision for me and at the right time for the team.

"I've had time to reflect after the India series and this weekend I spoke to Colin Graves, the Chairman, to explain and offer my resignation.

"It's a sad day personally in many ways but I want to thank everyone I've captained, all the coaches and support staff and, of course, the England supporters and the Barmy Army who follow us home and away and have given us unwavering support.

"Playing for England really is a privilege and I hope to carry on as a Test player, making a full contribution and helping the next England captain and the team however I can."

Meanwhile, England director of cricket Andrew Strauss added: "I want to thank Alastair on behalf of the ECB and from a personal perspective for the fantastic contribution that he's made to the England Test team since 2012.

"His country owes him a great debt of gratitude; he's led the team with determination, conviction and a huge amount of pride over the last five years and his record stands for itself.

"With more matches leading the team than anyone, including two Ashes wins, he deserves to be seen as one of our country's great captains."

Cook skippered England to Ashes victories in both 2013 and 2015.