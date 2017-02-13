The England and Wales Cricket Board confirms that Joe Root has succeeded Alastair Cook as England's new Test captain.

Yorkshire batsman Joe Root has been officially named as England's new Test captain.

The 26-year-old, who had been operating vice-captain under predecessor Alastair Cook since May 2015, had his promotion officially confirmed on Monday morning after it was approved by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

No batsman has scored more than Root's 4,594 runs since he made his Test debut in December 2012, with only India captain Virat Kohli having scored more runs in all forms of international cricket in the same time period.

"It is a huge honour to be given the Test captaincy," Root, who will be the 80th man to lead the country in the longest form of the game, told reporters. "I feel privileged, humbled and very excited.

"The senior guys in the changing room play a very influential role and, whilst there's a natural progression for me, it's a huge support to know that they are there to help and advise.

"We have a very good group of players and I'm looking forward to leading them out in the summer, building on Alastair's achievements and making the most of our talents in the years ahead."

Root will take charge of England for the first time against South Africa in July, with Ben Stokes named as vice-captain.