Michael Vaughan: 'Joe Root ready-made for England captaincy'

Joe Root celebrates his century on day two of the third Test between South Africa and England on January 15, 2016
Michael Vaughan is confident that Joe Root is the right man to lead England after being selected by the ECB to replace Alastair Cook as Test captain.
Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 at 20:23 UK

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has insisted that Joe Root is the right man to take on the role from Alastair Cook.

The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed on Monday morning that the 26-year-old, previously vice-captain since May 2015, will take over from July.

Root has only led in four first-class matches during his career to date, one of which came for England Lions and three for Yorkshire, providing mixed results on the whole.

Vaughan is confident that Root - with 53 Tests under his belt - is perfectly suited for the captaincy, however, despite his lack of experience.

"People who say he's not quite ready are talking nonsense," he told BBC Sport. "Joe's driven and got the right attitude. He's ready-made for the England captaincy."

Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes were also in the running to replace Cook, who stands down after five years leading his country.

