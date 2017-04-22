Tony Bellew rules out retirement

Tony Bellew confirms that he will continue his boxing career, fuelling speculation that the Liverpudlian could be heading for a rematch with David Haye.
Tony Bellew has confirmed that he will continue his boxing career, fuelling speculation that the Liverpudlian could step back into the ring with David Haye.

The WBC cruiserweight champion announced after his victory over Haye last month that he was considering retiring from the sport in order to spend more time with his family.

However, Bellew has decided to continue fighting after holding talks with promotor Eddie Hearn.

The 34-year-old overcame Haye in March after the Bermondsey-born heavyweight was forced to withdraw with a ruptured Achilles in the 11th round of the fierce battle.

Bellew, who is hoping to avoid surgery on the broken hand he suffered against Haye, is also said to be considering a world heavyweight title fight against either WBC champion Deontay Wilder or WBO title holder Joseph Parker.

